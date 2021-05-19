Model Care Home £500,000 refurb

Care home to be new regional HQ with doubled work force

Model Care Home £500,000 refurb

Jane Bell, Regional Manager, Fraser Brice, Director of the Model Group NI and Lyndsay McNeill, Manager of the Model Care Home, pictured outside the home, and all very excited.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Model Care Home in Ballymoney is getting a £500,000 cash injection from its new owners, that will transform it into the Northern Ireland HQ for the company.

This will involve a total refurbishment, securing the 25 existing jobs at the facility, with a subsequent recruitment drive that could see the workforce doubled.

The Model and its neighbour, the Court Care Home, were bought as going concerns late last year from the struggling health care giant Four Seasons Health Care, by Model Group NI.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639