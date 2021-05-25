Ballymoney man celebrates 50th birthday with 50-day gruelling charity challenge

Iain McAfee with Bryan Phillips. Bryan is one of the veterans Blesma, The Limbless Veterans support in Northern Ireland. Bryan is a former Irish Guard who lost his legs when an IED device exploded.

BALLYMONEY man Iain McAfee is celebrating turning 50 by fundraising for injured and limbless military veterans.

Iain will turn 50 on May 29, and after coming across armed forces charity Blesma, The Limbless Veterans through his work, he was inspired to raise funds for the cause. 

Inspiration for his milestone celebrations came from his habit of daily lockdown walks to support both his physical and mental health and he is hoping to raise £500 for the injured veteran's charity.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

