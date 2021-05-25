Councillors approve Bushmills tribute to ‘legend’ Bobby Greer

Councillors approve Bushmills tribute to ‘legend’ Bobby Greer

Bushmills ‘legend’ Bobby Greer who died last November.

COUNCILLORS have agreed in principle to upgrade sports facilities in Bushmills and rename them in memory of local ‘legend’ Bobby Greer.

Though the move will depend on cost and ratification by the full council, members of Cloonavin's Leisure and Development Committee backed a motion tabled by DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop on Tuesday evening.

Bobby Greer, who died in November last year, was described as a man who dedicated his life to football and his community.

