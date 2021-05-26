Covid test centre for Ballymoney

Covid test centre for Ballymoney
Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

BALLYMONEY will have covid testing centre, either on Market Street or at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, which will be active for up to nine months, The Chronicle can reveal.

Councillors sitting on this evening's (May 25) Corporate Policy and Resources committee meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will decide the location for Local Testing Site (LTS) site for Covid National Testing Programme.

The minutes reveal that a report will be presented to councillors “advising them of approaches received from the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) and Public Health Agency (PHA) for the provision of test sites for the detection of Covid-19 cases and to agree a streamlined procedure for approval.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

