Elizabeth’s charity walk - 75km for 75 years

‘I’m blown away by the generosity of family and friends’

Elizabeth and Patch the Collie with the substantial cheque for Chest Heart and Stroke.

MOYARGET woman Elizabeth White has said she is “totally overwhelmed and grateful” for the generosity of family and friends after her fundraising for Chest Heart and Stroke hit the £3,000 mark!

During the month of April, Elizabeth celebrated her 75th birthday and as a way to mark it and raise funds for a charity she is involved in, she pledged to walk 75km over the month to raise money to support the Ballycastle Support Group.

Speaking to the Chronicle before her challenge, Elizabeth explained that she first got involved in the Ballycastle Chest Heart and Stroke support group when she lost her beloved husband, Norman, in 1994.

