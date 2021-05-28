£1.6 million community sports campus at Banbridge school unveiled

A NEW £1.6 million community sports campus is due to be officially opened at St Patrick's College in Banbridge.

The project includes a full size 130m x 80m 3G synthetic pitch complete with floodlighting, fencing and changing pavilion which can accommodate soccer, rugby and Gaelic games.

It will be operated on a dual use basis, with St Patrick’s College using it during the day and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council managing the facility for community use.

And Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Kevin Savage has paid a visit to St Patrick’s College to make a final pitch inspection ahead of the official opening.

Funding for the shared space project has come about thanks to the combined efforts of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and St Patrick’s College who between them have secured the £1.6m costs to facilitate the build.

Principal of St Patrick’s College, Mrs Roisin Woods, spoke of her delight at the exciting development for the school: “This new 3G Multi Sports pitch with changing rooms is a fabulous and welcome addition to the Saint Patrick’s College estate.

"These are exciting times for Saint Patrick’s College; the continuous outstanding results in public examinations, the recent achievements in a wide variety of sporting arenas and the rapidly growing school population have assured us this new facility will only further enhance the quality of provision and opportunity for our pupils and the local community of Banbridge.”