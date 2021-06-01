Lilias Flower Farm taking root in the Rostrevor community

A FLOWER farm is currently being developed in Rostrevor to provide a therapeutic outlet for local people and raise money for an important cause.

Lilias Flower Farm is a local business, currently located in three seperate plots of land in the Rostrevor area.

But now, its founder Elizabeth Revel is working on a project to provide her services from a single location and create a space where people can go to take their minds off of the stress of every day life.

Elizabeth is originally from Texas and came to Rostrevor as a volunteer for an international charitable organisation.

Speaking to The Outlook, Elizabeth says: “I came here about six years ago to do work with the 'Youth with a Mission' organisation.

“During that time, I began to learn a lot about the local history here and got to know people in the community.”

This is the third year Lilias Flower Farm has been in business. At present, Elizabeth sells different flower arrangements made up from flowers grown on the farm.

The business collaborates with Youth with a Mission, and so all profits made go towards the organisation's work supporting people in African nations Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

