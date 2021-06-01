Nearly three quarters of local health staff vaccinated against Covid

MORE than 70 per cent of staff across the Southern Health and Social Care Trust have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, it has been confirmed.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Trust’s board, the organisation’s Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development, Vivienne Toal said: “In terms of the number of staff who have got their first dose of the vaccine through our programme, it is 74 per cent at this stage.

“We still have more coming through the programme and there will be some who will still be needing their second dose at the 10 week interval.

“The overall number of staff vaccinated may well be higher as this figure does not take account of the number of staff who have obtained their vaccine through another vaccination centre, through their GP or through a community pharmacy.

“This figure is what we have coming through our particular programme.”

With the programme operational from December last year, Ms Toal also confirmed the data will be used to help target staff who have, so far, not taken the vaccine.