Debut Ulster-Scots ‘lockdoon’ poetry collection inspired by childhood visits to granny in Mosside

Robert standing in the River Lubach near Mosside with dog Prince in the mid 1980's.

LOCK Doon Poyams is a debut collection of poems and a short story written by Robert Campbell during the Covid-19 Lock Down - though only a few are about the lock doon, and only one specifically mentions the “blasted bug”.   

Robert, brought up mostly in Doagh, near Ballyclare, visited his grandparents in Mosside many times as a child, and has said that these visits have helped inspire him.

The poyams deal with the realities of life, educational underachievement and the challenges people face.

