Lawyers renew calls for Inga Maria inquest

Claire McKeegan at Inga’s grave with Inga’s nephew Victor
LAWYERS representing the family of murdered backpacker Inga-Maria Hauser have renewed calls for an inquest.
Last year, the Public Prosecution Service announced a decision not to prosecute two suspects in connection with the 33-year-old case.
Inga-Maria went missing after arriving in Larne on a ferry from Scotland in April 1988. She was a student inter-railing on a trip round the UK.
