FORMER Chronicle Ulster-Scots columnist Charlie ‘Tha Poocher’ Reynolds has just published his latest collection of poetry ‘A Heirskip Loast’ (a heritage lost), expressing his hope that it will help people cherish "a part of who we are."



Published by the Ulster-Scots Academy Press (USAP), the collection contains around 40 poems an wee prose pieces written in the 'Hamely Tongue', building on his first collection ‘Mae Granfeyther's Tunge’ published in 2002.



He also featured with other Ulster-Scots writers in ‘North Antrim Connection’ published some years later.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*