Situation 'stable' as Covid Delta variant testing stood down in Kilkeel

THE Public Health Agency (PHA) is concluding its enhanced testing work in Kilkeel, saying the situation is "stable".

It was reported that over 2,100 residents underwent a test, with 50 positive cases.

And it has been stated that 28 are "probable or confirmed cases" of the Delta variant, first detected in India.

Dr Bríd Farrell, Assistant Director of Service Development, Safety and Quality at the PHA, said: “The situation in the area is stable and no additional public health interventions are required at present. This will be kept under review.

“The PHA would like to thank the people of the Kilkeel area, the school community, and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for their cooperation and support over the past week in helping to slow the spread of Covid-19.

“Given the spread of the Delta variant across the UK, we are seeing a general increase in the number of cases in Northern Ireland.

"As of yesterday (Wednesday, 9 June) our surveillance systems are indicating that based on Reflex Assays, 111 probable and confirmed cases of the Delta variant have been detected throughout all 11 local council areas in Northern Ireland."