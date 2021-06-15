Ballycastle man graduates from NIFRS

Ballycastle man graduates from NIFRS

Dean Murray from Ballycastle is one of 38 new Firefighters who recently graduated from NIFRS

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

BALLYCASTLE man Dean Murray was among 38 Firefighters who graduated last week at the NIFRS Learning and Development Centre, Boucher.

Due to Covid-19 measures, The Firefighters were trained in three groups - two Wholetime cohorts of 12 and a group of 14 previously On-Call Firefighters who trained to become Wholetime Firefighters.

The 24 new Firefighters completed 16 weeks of training, and the On-Call to Wholetime group completed six weeks.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639