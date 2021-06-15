Events back on track

Covid-19 - Tue 15th June Figures
NW200 organisers said they badly needed funding pledged by the council after racing was cancelled two years in a row.
THE council has agreed to release bailout funding for events facing financial concern due to the pandemic.
The decision came after members received legal advice on a challenge to rescue packages proposed three months ago.
In the meantime, two of the borough's biggest events – Stendhal Festival and the NW200 had indicated their futures were in jeopardy.
It was back in March that the council voted to launch a Tourism Events Recovery Fund offering organisers assistance with costs whether their event runs this year or not.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*