‘We haven’t gone away’, says manager of Cheers Youth Centre

Cheers Youth Centre in Ballymoney.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

THE manager of Cheers Youth Centre in Ballymoney has insisted that the charity hasn’t gone away despite the implications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Drop-In centre, which opened its doors in Church Street back in 2006, has remained closed due to COVID-19 protocols.

However, speaking to The Chronicle, manager Tommy Linton, revealed that exciting plans are ongoing to get back into the swing of things.

“We certainly haven’t gone away despite the premises on Church Street being closed,” he said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

