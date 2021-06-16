Let’s ensure ‘nowhere and no one is left behind’

New UUP Mayor takes over top post from DUP with call for unity of purpose

The new Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes.

COUNCILLOR Richards Holmes formally accepted the role of Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor with a passionate call for unity of purpose.

And in an inaugural address before the chamber on Monday, for perhaps the first time ever, an Ulster Unionist mayor quoted Bruce Springsteen in eulogising the area he represents: “My father said son, we're lucky in this town. It's a beautiful place to be born. It just wraps its arms around you, nobody crowds you and nobody goes it alone.”

Councillor Holmes was suggesting his fellow members felt the same passion about the “beautiful” Causeway Coast and Glens as ‘The Boss’ did about his home town.

And he said they all wanted to make it the best they possibly can.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

