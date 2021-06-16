Man to appear in court on drugs charges after Rathfriland house search

DETECTIVES from Organised Crime Branch have charged a 28 year old man with a number of drugs charges after a search of a property in Rathfriland yesterday (Tuesday).

He has been charged following the interception of a parcel containing cocaine with an estimated street value of £120,000 by UK Border Force.

The man is charged with conspiring to fraudulently import a Class A drug, attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug and attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Banbridge Magistrates' Court, sitting at Newry tomorrow (Thursday, 17 June). As is normal procedure, all charges are to be reviewed by the PPS.