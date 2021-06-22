War of words erupts over ‘downtrodden’ Ballycastle

Long-running debate over council priorities reignites

War of words erupts over ‘downtrodden’ Ballycastle

Adrian McQuillan and Cara McShane are at loggerheads over the council’s spending plans for Ballycastle

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A DUP councillor says he’s fed up hearing how the “downtrodden people of Ballycastle” are being overlooked by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Garvagh based councillor Adrian McQuillan’s outburst was prompted by a Sinn Féin member’s request for faster progress in the town’s £5m swimming pool and gym project.

Cara McShane has, in successive council meetings, questioned spending priorities, comparing progress on capital projects in the Glens to those in the Triangle area.

Her proposal to place a deadline on officers for completing preliminary work ahead of the design stage was met with exasperation from Cllr McQuillan.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639