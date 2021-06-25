Road works in Dromore town centre to begin

RESURFACING works in Market Square, Church Street and Bridge Street, Dromore is due to begin on Monday, 28 June.

This improvement scheme, costing £112,000, extends a distance of half a mile (800 metres) and includes all of Market Square to link into the previous public realm works undertaken a number of years ago.

Church Street will also be resurfaced from Market Street to the roundabout and Bridge Street will be resurfaced from the Elim Church to Meeting Street.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This significant investment for Dromore town will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents and visitors.

"I would like to thank local residents and businesses in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”

Due to the nature of the scheme, there will be overnight road closures from Monday, 28 June 2021 until Friday, 9 July 2021 between the hours of 8pm and 6am. During these times, a diversion will be in place for south bound traffic via: B2 Princes Street/Hillsborough Road, A1 Banbridge Road Southbound and Banbridge Road.

For north bound traffic, a diversion will be via: B2 Church Road/Lurgan Road, Lurgan Road A1 on slip, A1 Banbridge Road (Northbound), Hillsborough A1 Off slip and B2 Hillsborough Rd/Princes Street. The road will be open to traffic at weekends and access for emergency services will be maintained at all times during the works.