Planning permission welcomed for Shared Education Campus

‘This investment protects the history, as well as the futures, of both schools’

Planning permission welcomed for Shared Education Campus

The Shared Education Campus for Ballycastle has received planning approval from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

EDUCATION Minister Michelle McIlveen has commented on the news that the Ballycastle Shared Education Campus has received planning approval from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The Minister said: “I am pleased that planning permission has been granted for this unique project, which represents a huge investment of £50million of Fresh Start funding.

“This scheme marks a new era for Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College, providing a brand new shared campus and top quality sports facilities.”

The scheme, which will accommodate approximately 1,200 pupils from both schools and will be constructed on the existing school sites, is funded under the Fresh Start Programme of works for Shared and Integrated Education.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639