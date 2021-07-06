Join the ‘Doc’ on his big walk

‘You don’t even notice the miles going in as everyone is having a laugh’ - Brian

Brian Doherty with daughter Máiréad and son Tiarnán on a previous walk, raising money for the Guide Dogs NI charity.

A RASHARKIN man who lives with a condition known as Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) is lacing his trainers for his annual event in aid of Guide Dogs Northern Ireland.

This will be the sixth year in a row that 'the Doc's big walk' will take place, and Brian Doherty, the Doc, is determined to raise as much as he can for the charity.

Brian, who has less than 10 per cent functional vision, is on the waiting list himself for a guide dog but is keenly aware that there are other people in greater need.

