Join the ‘Doc’ on his big walk

A RASHARKIN man who lives with a condition known as Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) is lacing his trainers for his annual event in aid of Guide Dogs Northern Ireland.



This will be the sixth year in a row that 'the Doc's big walk' will take place, and Brian Doherty, the Doc, is determined to raise as much as he can for the charity.



Brian, who has less than 10 per cent functional vision, is on the waiting list himself for a guide dog but is keenly aware that there are other people in greater need.

