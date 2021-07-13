Help to make the borough a safer place to live for all

The new Chairperson of Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership Councillor Darryl Wilson launches the latest round of PCSP Grant Funding Programme at Cloonavin

THE new chair of Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership has launched its latest round of grant funding for local community initiatives.

Councillor Darryl Wilson, who took over the role this week, wants to encourage applicants to work with the PCSP to make the borough a safer place for all.

He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the previous Chair, Partnership members and PCSP staff for their work throughout the past year.

“Continuing this momentum, I am pleased to launch the new PCSP Grant Programme which will allow people to develop community safety initiatives in their areas.

