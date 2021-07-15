‘Car bomb threat’ case is adjourned

A RASHARKIN man who telephoned Ballymena Police Station warning that there was a bomb under an officer's car, and that if it didn't detonate, the officer would be "shot in the head", had the case against him adjourned to September 2, 2021.

Eugene Martin O'Boyle (32), of Glebe Park, was charged with communicating false information which would lead others to believe there could be an explosion, wasting police time and possessing a Class B Controlled drug, namely Cannabis.

The case came before Ballymena Magistrate's Court last week.

The incident occurred on February 11, 2020 at 4.46pm.

