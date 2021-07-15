‘Don’t take our green space!’

RESIDENTS of Mayo Drive in Ballycastle have raised major concerns after groundwork began on a green space in front of their houses with no prior consultation.



Mayo Drive resident, Lisa Mooney told of residents’ concerns when diggers rolled onto site with no warning, no communication and no consultation.



She said: “We had to make inquiries ourselves as to why this was happening and when we contacted NIHE, they confirmed groundwork was being undertaken.”



The residents say the groundwork has raised flags as to the future of their shared green space.

