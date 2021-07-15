Two taken to hospital following incident at Ballycastle beach

Two taken to hospital following incident at Ballycastle beach

Scene of a major incident at Ballycastle beach.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

Two people are in hospital after being rescued following a boating incident on the north coast.

Five people were rescued from the scene close to Ballycastle after an emergency call was received at 11.37am on Thursday.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched four crews who worked with the air ambulance, coastguard and police to assist the five in the water and after they were brought to shore.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said that two patients have been sent to Causeway Hospital.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:37 following reports of a boating incident off the Ballycastle coast, involving five patients.

"NIAS dispatched four Emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the scene. The Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew, on board was also tasked to the incident by Ambulance Control.

"The Coastguard and PSNI are also in attendance and are working with NIAS crews to assist the patients while in the water and when brought to shore.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were transported by ambulance to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639