I won’t let online trolls bully me: Banbridge make-up artist

A BANBRIDGE woman has launched a broadside against social media trolls who have been tearing her image apart online.

Taylor-Rae Hamilton, the face behind 'Dirty Doll by Taylor-Rae' has been subjected to thousands of vile comments and private messages regarding her appearance – all while trying to empower and uplift women.

The 28-year-old, who moved to Coleraine and set-up home with her fiancé John at the start of the first lockdown, has been using her social media platform as a way to connect with people throughout the pandemic.

Taylor-Rae's live videos can amass up to 700 viewers at a time, with thousands more people being reached afterwards.

Followers on her page quickly grew and, within a couple of months, she had 20,000 people on it.

Taylor-Rae's live videos can amass up to 700 viewers at a time, with thousands more people being reached afterwards.

Followers on her page quickly grew and, within a couple of months, she had 20,000 people on it.

She went on: “The trolling comes in waves. Some of the videos will get comments like 'ugly', 'rubber lips', 'disgrace to women'.

“Then you refresh and there are hundreds more comments. How much do people want to push somebody?

“I have always struggled with my mental health and felt that I wasn't accepted. It brought all my insecurities back.”

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.