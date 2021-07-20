Kilkeel man to 'Hike for Harry' in aid of children with scoliosis

A KILKEEL man has organised a hike to raise funds for Megan's Wish, a charity which helps children in Northern Ireland with scoliosis.

Raymond Gracey will take a 22-mile hike across 15 of the Mourne Mountains to support his nephew Harry who suffers from the condition.

When he was born, Harry was diagnosed with a heart defect and had to undergo open heart surgery.

He was later diagnosed with scoliosis at the age of five. The condition causes the spine to curve sideways, causing chronic pain.

Now, Harry is 13 years old and is urgently waiting to receive surgery to help with his condition.

But due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Harry’s wait has been extended.

Raymond spoke to The Outlook about how his nephew's resilience and positive attitude has inspired him.

