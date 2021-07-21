Long-serving Banbridge councillor Junior McCrum passes away

Junior McCrum, who has sadly passed away at the age of 57.

LONG-serving Banbridge DUP Councillor Junior McCrum has sadly passed away this evening (Wednesday) at the age of 57.

Mr McCrum had represented the Banbridge area as a councillor since 2005, first serving on the former Banbridge District Council before being re-elected twice to the new Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Paying tribute to him tonight was party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

In a statement, Mr Donaldson said: "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing this evening of my friend and colleague, Alderman Junior McCrum.

"Junior was a faithful and dedicated public servant for the people of Banbridge, being first elected in 2005. He dedicated 16 years of his life to helping his local community.

"He was a diligent and consistent member of the Democratic Unionist Party. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sharon, and his children and wider family circle who can take comfort in the fact Junior has fought a good fight and finished the course."

