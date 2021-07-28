Covid backlash for local businesses

Covid backlash for local businesses
A NUMBER of businesses have called on members of the community to help them keep their doors open as covid cases remain on the rise in Ballycastle.

The calls came after numerous premises in the seaside town, as well as Armoy and surrounding areas had to temporarily close for business after staff tested positive.

The closures will have far reaching consequences on income, but according to Pamela McFetridge of the Scenic Inn in Armoy, closure isn't always about the money, it’s about taking responsibility.

Pamela told The Chronicle: “We had to close our doors on Sunday after a staff member informed us she had tested positive for Covid-19.

“The guidelines actually say that as long as you carry out a deep clean you don't have to close but I feel as a business we do have a responsibility to our customers.

