Harbouring grudges in Portballintrae

Boat owners and paddle boarders slipping towards conflict

Harbouring grudges in Portballintrae

A frustrated boat owner surveys the scene on the slipway at Portballintrae Harbour.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE tranquillity of a pretty North Coast harbour is under threat as tensions rise between boat owners and pleasure seeking day-trippers.

In recent year the harbour at Portballintrae has become evermore popular as a spot for bathing, kayaking and paddle-boarding.

And with this year's staycation boom and recent stunning weather, more people than ever are descending onto the quaysides and slipway.

But the crowds have angered boat owners who insist the harbour's original purpose is under threat.

Indeed, on at least one occasion earlier this month an argument ended up with punches thrown.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639