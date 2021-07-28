‘I’ll never see justice’

Brother of Garvagh man gunned down by the IRA blasts amnesty proposals

‘I’ll never see justice’

Victims - Garvagh men Alan Smyth (pictured) and John McCloy.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A GARVAGH man says he fears he’ll never see justice for the IRA murder of his brother - whether or not British Government amnesty plans are implemented.

Alan Smyth and his friend John McCloy were gunned down while chatting in the town's Main Street just before 6.30pm on April 24, 1994.

Two suspects were released when charges were dropped. A third man, Liam Averill, was convicted but escaped from prison two years into his sentence.

Under proposals announced by the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis earlier this month, further investigation of Troubles-related incidents would cease, removing the prospect of prosecuting his suspected accomplices.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639