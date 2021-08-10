279 fines in week one of council litter crackdown

Private contractors brought in to enforce litter laws hit the ground running

Bryan Edgar (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Head of Health and Built Environment), Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes and Warren Hodgson

NEWLY recruited litter wardens issued 279 fines in their first five days of operations across Causeway Coast and Glens.

As first reported in The Chronicle two weeks ago, a year long trial between Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and private sector enforcers began last Monday (August 2).

The contract was awarded to Waste Investigations Support & Enforcement (WISE), a specialist supplier of 'environmental crime services' to councils across the UK.

And, according to the council, the firm's operatives have hit the ground running.

