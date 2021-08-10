Pipe bomb attack in Banbridge

DETECTIVES investigating an incident in Banbridge last night (Monday) are appealing for witnesses and information.

Police received a report just before 11:05pm that a pipe bomb had been thrown at a house in Granville Gardens, but that it did not ignite.

Police and ATO attended the scene and, following examination, the device was declared viable. It will now be subject to further forensic examination.

No homes were evacuated, or roads closed as the area was made safe.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "An investigation is underway to establish who is responsible for this reckless act and a motive.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at around 11pm and witnessed any suspicious activity, or has information about this incident to contact our detectives on 11, and quote reference 2224 of 09/08/21."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/