A life unlimited for wee George

Mum's thanks after over £4000 raised for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Wee George Colvin, who suffers from Cystic Fibrosis, with loving mum Alice.

A BALLYMONEY mum has talked about the ‘mind boggling’ and ‘overwhelming’ time she has had since her son was born with a life limiting condition earlier this year.

Brave wee George Colvin, born with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) on February 18, was rushed to intensive care two days later and wasn't allowed home for three weeks.

Despite the trials and tribulations, mum Alice Colvin, with the help of husband Simon, family and friends, found her focus in charity fundraising that raised over £4000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

