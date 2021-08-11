RNLI Lifeguard averts tragedy in Ballycastle

Councillor urges public not to treat the sea like ‘a swimming pool’

The actions of a lifeguard have been commended after he pulled a family of three out of the water in Ballycastle. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

AN RNLI beach lifeguard has been commended for his actions after helping a woman and her two children to safety in Ballycastle on Sunday (August 8).

The lifeguard leapt into action when he spotted a woman in distress at the mouth of the River Margey in Ballycastle.

Shortly after 12pm, an RNLI lifeguard based on Ballycastle beach was on patrol and became aware that a woman had waded into the shallow water at the mouth of the river at Ballycastle.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

