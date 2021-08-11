RNLI Lifeguard averts tragedy in Ballycastle

Covid-19 - Tue 10th August Figures
The actions of a lifeguard have been commended after he pulled a family of three out of the water in Ballycastle. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
AN RNLI beach lifeguard has been commended for his actions after helping a woman and her two children to safety in Ballycastle on Sunday (August 8).
The lifeguard leapt into action when he spotted a woman in distress at the mouth of the River Margey in Ballycastle.
Shortly after 12pm, an RNLI lifeguard based on Ballycastle beach was on patrol and became aware that a woman had waded into the shallow water at the mouth of the river at Ballycastle.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*