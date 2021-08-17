‘Outstanding’ exam results at Cross and Passion College

CROSS and Passion College students celebrated outstanding ‘A’-Level and GCSE outcomes this week, as they picked up their results at the school.



The long record of academic excellence at the College was continued, with both cohorts of pupils performing very strongly.



For the first time in a number of years, the top individual pupils were boys; Eoin Crawford achieving 3 A* grades at ‘A’-Level and Tiernan Heggarty achieving 10 A* grades at GCSE.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*