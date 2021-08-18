Council slammed over lack of ‘open and transparent’ communication

‘Legislation states 20 days response time: I’ve been waiting almost 100.’

The community garden at Mayo Drive, funded through Peace IV

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Chairman of Ballycastle Development Group has slammed Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for breaking their own legislation in regards to a Freedom of Information request.

Mr Paul Kerrigan made his request in writing back on May 12, expecting to wait the stated 20 days for a response.

However, almost 100 days later, he still isn't in receipt of the details he asked for.

Speaking to The Chronicle, a clearly frustrated Mr Kerrigan said: “I put in a Freedom of Information request on May 12 and to date I am still waiting on the data.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

