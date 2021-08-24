Armoy summer scheme labelled a ‘big success’

ARMOY Community Association have just completed a jam-packed Summer Scheme at Lime Park playing fields. The scheme attracted over 120 children from the village.



William McMullan, summer scheme Co-ordinator said, “Lime Park was an excellent venue to host our outdoor summer scheme due to the restrictions in place with Covid-19.



“It was refreshing to give children the opportunity to play in the open space, we have had a fantastic two weeks with so many children coming along, making new friends and trying new activities.

*Full story and pictures in this week's Chronicle*