Queen’s Award for local young farmers clubs

NORTH Antrim Agricultural Association has received the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of the role it plays in organising the annual Ballymoney Show.



The presentation took place at a special reception held at Lissanoure Castle hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes.



The prestigious award, presented by the Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Mr David McCorkell, is the highest honour which can be given to volunteer groups across the UK.

