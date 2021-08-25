Local house prices soar!

AVERAGE house prices in the Causeway Coast and Glens area have soared by almost 17per cent, according to a new Government report.



The latest house price index from Land & Property Services reveals that the steepest rise in house prices was in this area, up 16.9% year on year to an average of £171,442.



The report reveals that average house prices in Northern Ireland increased by nine per cent over the last year to £153,449.



The house price index from Land & Property Services said the average price had grown by just under three per cent between the first and second quarters of the year.

