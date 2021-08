A MAN is due to appear in court later charged with robbery of Linda's Newsagents in Warrenpoint

The 32-year-old is charged with a number of other offences and will appear at Newry Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday).

Charges are in connection with an armed robbery of Linda's Newsagents on Duke Street in Warrenpoint on Friday, 16 July.

A police spokesperson confirmed that, as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.