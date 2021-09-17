Shocking scene as car drives through parade in Rathfriland

There has been outrage after a car drove through a parade in Rathfriland last night.

Footage has emerged of the car driving through Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band as they took part in Moneyslane Flute Band’s 40th anniversary parade.

It’s believed that a car also drove through another band taking part in the parade.

Nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

WARNING: Video contains strong language

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, said, “Absolutely SHOCKING scenes tonight in Rathfriland when a car drove through two bands.

“Only for the brave actions of some there could have been someone killed.”

She added that a number of children were also taking part on the parade.

“Anyone with any information please come forward,” added the MP.

“I have spoken with the Police and will ensure this fully investigated. They have asked anyone with video footage to come forward.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Glenn Barr, described the scene as “unbelievable”.

“I’m liaising with PSNI and the band. If anyone has any informational ease get in-touch with myself or PSNI on 101.”

Alderman Barr said a car also drove through Star of Down Maghera FB and that a “white Sirroco playing sectarian tunes at Pride of the Hill FB has been charged/cautioned.”