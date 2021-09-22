Hilltown woman leading efforts to revolutionise eye surgery looking to inspire girls into male-dominated jobs

Aislinn McAleenan, from Hilltown, who is playing her part in research which could revolutionise eye surgery.

A HILLTOWN woman has helped to develop potentially groundbreaking technology which will aid doctors in performing eye surgery.

Engineering graduate Aislinn McAleenan spoke to The Outlook about her experience as a woman in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) and has offered some advice for other young women considering a similar career path.

This summer, Aislinn completed her Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with a First Class Honours.

For her final year project, the 24-year-old collaborated with a team of fellow students to design a surgical robot with the potential of revolutionising eye surgery.

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.

