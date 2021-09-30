Kilkeel Out of Hours closure extended by Southern Trust yet again

THE Urgent Care Out of Hours Service in Kilkeel is to remain closed for yet another month as the Southern Health and Social Care Trust claims its review is still ongoing.

Kilkeel Out of Hours closed its doors at the end of July, with the move to Daisy Hill and Craigavon Area Hospital sites claimed by the Trust to have been a temporary measure.

However, normal service has yet to resume at the Kilkeel facility with its continued closure described as a "betrayal of the people of Mourne" by one local representative.

The Trust has made no official public statement on the continued closure, only confirming the facility remains mothballed when asked specifically by The Outlook.

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.