Police appeal for information after fatal Cabra crash

POLICE have renewed their appeal for witnesses and information following the crash last Friday morning which claimed the life of young Cabra man Jonathan Gribben.

The 23-year-old lost his life following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Castlewellan Road, near Kilcoo, on Friday, 1 October.

Inspector Murphy said: “Jonathan Gribben, was the front seat passenger in a silver Mitsubishi Shogun which left the road shortly after midnight last Friday morning. Jonathan was taken to hospital by ambulance following the collision but tragically died from his injuries a short time later.



"A week has now passed since the collision and I am continuing to appeal to anyone who has information which could assist us with our investigation to get in touch.

"I would ask any motorists who were driving in the Rathfriland, Hilltown, Kilcoo or Castlewellan areas last Thursday night to review any dash-cam recordings they may have for footage of the silver Mitsubishi Shogun, similar to model pictured, being driven in any of those areas.

"I am also particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have seen or spoken to Jonathan at any time between 7pm and midnight last Thursday night.



"If you can help our investigation please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 23 01/10/21."