Education Minister launches NI100 Art competition

Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, has launched a NI100 Art Competition for schools across Northern Ireland.

The competition will include pre-schools, primary, post-primary and special and will run from 11 October until 15 November 2021.

The art competition forms part of the Department’s NI100 Education Programme, which includes a range of shared history resources, a coding programme for primary school pupils, NI100 time capsules and a school 1921 celebration event

Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen said: “The aim of the NI100 Art Competition is for pupils to share their love for the stunning landscapes, natural beauty, people and places of Northern Ireland in 2021 and reflect on the meaning of home and family.”

Prizes of £200, £150 and £100 will be awarded for first, second and third across five age categories, as well as separate categories for pupils attending Special Schools. The school of the overall winner will receive £1,000 to spend on art materials for pupils.

A celebration event for the competition winners will be held in Parliament Buildings during December 2021.

The Minister concluded: “This is an exciting opportunity for children and young people across Northern Ireland to participate in a centenary art competition. It is a great way to motivate young artists, showcase their talents and further develop their creative skills.”