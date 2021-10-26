Website chief charged

THE man who heads up the Causeway Coast Community website and Facebook page has been charged with three offences alleging the improper use of a public electronic communications network.



The case of Geoffrey Brian Moffett, of Redwood Park, Coleraine, was mentioned during an online sitting of Coleraine Magistrates on Thursday, October 21.



The 33-year-old, pictured, is charged with sending a message that he knew to be false ‘for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another’ between October 9 last year and October 12 last year. He is also accused of two similar offences between the same dates.



Defending, Jamie Matthews made an application for a two-week adjournment, stating that it was a complex case.



District Judge Peter King adjourned the case until November 4.