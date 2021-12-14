Award for Ballycastle's Aine

'I don't believe in coincidences, I believe I was in the right place at the right time"

Award for Ballycastle's Aine

Aine Paterson pictured with Chris McCaughan who nominated her for the Royal Humane Society award

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

A BALLYCASTLE woman who pulled two swimmers out of the sea in December 2019 has been honoured by the Royal Humane Society with a bravery award.


Aine Paterson was walking a dog for a friend on December 9 that year when she reached Ballycastle beach, a place familiar to her and somewhere she would have paddled often.


Aine told the Chronicle: “It was after 8am, just one of those mornings we get on the dark days in the lead up to Christmas. There had been a storm the night before and the river was flowing so strong.
“I recall chatting to the dog as we came around the corner and when I saw the two women in the sea – I actually had to blink a few times to take in the scene.”

In seconds Aine says “instinct kicked in” and as she grew up in the area, she knew about rip tides and realised she needed to act.


She continued: “I don't know where my strength came from that morning. Instinct kicked in. Although I wouldn't describe myself as fit, I keep horses so I am reasonably strong.


“I didn't think, I just knew those women needed brought to shore, so that's what I did.”


Thanks to Aine's brave actions one of the women, Maura, was saved - however, sadly mother-of-two, Deirdre McShane, passed away at the scene.


The two women were part of an early morning cold water swimming group. It was bitterly cold and it is thought they were overwhelmed by the high waves, rip tide and strong winds.

For more see this week's Chronicle

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639