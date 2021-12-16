Road victim following Dundrum crash is named

Road victim following Dundrum crash is named
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A 49-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Dundrum.

James Smyth died at the scene following the collision, which occurred on the Belfast Road just after 12.20am this morning (Thursday, 16 December).

Police, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, where four others were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A fifth person was also taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The Belfast Road remains closed at this time. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 43 of 16/12/21.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639