Delight as Moneydarragh Hub officially buys old primary school

THE Moneydarragh Hub community group has officially secured the purchase of the former Moneydarragh Primary School building.

Since its establishment in 2018, when the school officially closed, members of the group have been working to transform the building into a community space for residents to organise workshops, craft fairs, performances and other events.

Members of the group, past-principal Margaret Rodgers and Hugh Cox have spoken to The Outlook about their excitement for the Hub's next chapter and a new year filled with opportunities to expand the community.

Vice-Chair Hugh says: “We’re all really pleased the purchase is finally complete as it’s taken almost three years to achieve this, with the help of everyone who was generous enough to make donations.

“We intend to run lots of events in the next few months and are excited to get started.”

